On Monday, the Iowa State men’s golf team will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic. There will be 14 teams present, including Iowa State.
The Cyclones will play two rounds at Warren Golf Course. The par for the course is 70. Iowa State will enter this match after finishing sixth in the Badger Invitational last week. After a solid week in Wisconsin, the Cyclones will try to continue their success in Indiana.
In the last meet, Luke Gutschewski and Frank Lindwall led the way for the Cyclones, both finishing in the top 20. It will be interesting to see how the young Gutschewski does after his best meet as a Cyclone.
As for the team, Iowa State will need a bit more consistency to become true contenders in the Fighting Irish Classic. They finished day one in third place at the Badger Invitational but moved down the standings throughout the match.
It will be important for the Cyclones to pick up momentum after day one and ride that momentum into the next round.
Gutschewski, Lindwall, Nate Vance, Lachlan Barker and Jake Slocum will golf as a team Monday and Tuesday. Ricky Costello will golf as an individual.
Iowa State head coach Andrew Tank will have Slocum golfing for the team score instead of Costello after Slocum had a six stroke better score last week.
The teams participating include:
Boston College
Georgia Southern
Kent State
Oregon State
Notre Dame
Iowa
Michigan State
Rutgers
Washington
Washington State
Colorado
Iowa State
Mississippi State
Utah
Tee time for the Cyclones starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The last time Iowa State golfed in the Fighting Irish Classic was in 2019. They finished eighth out of the 14 teams there.
