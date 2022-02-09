Iowa State men’s golf team has landed three new recruits for next year's roster, all with international backgrounds.
Kyo Morishita, Zach May and Paul Beauvy have all signed their letter of intent and will join the Cyclones later in 2022. All three are expected to join the team and compete for spots during next year's season.
“Nothing’s easy about recruiting, but we expect these guys to be competing for a spot in the lineup next year,” said Andrew Tank, head coach of Iowa State Men's Golf.
Tank explained international recruiting is a lot of networking. Between knowing coaches in different countries and having some players golfing in other countries as well, building a community across the globe gives the Cyclones a chance to find talent.
Recruiting internationally is tough for some coaches and kids, and Tank said the decision for these golfers to leave their countries to train for the sport they love is a huge decision.
“It's a big commitment on their part,” Tank said. “The opportunity to play college golf is appealing to anyone. Getting an education while golfing at a high level doesn't exist outside the U.S. That's a great draw right there.”
Kyo Morishita, one of the three new recruits for the Cyclones, is currently ranked No. 25 nationally in the Rolex AJGA rankings. Morishita is originally from Amagasaki, Japan, but he moved to the United States in 2017 to begin his career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
“It's a huge get,” Tank said of Morishita. “Definitely the highest ranked player that we had coming in here since I've been here. He’s got a unique experience with competing against the best in his age group since he moved to Florida."
Paul Beauvy and Zach May will also be new to Cyclone country. May is from New Zealand and has qualified and played in the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships four times. He also won the New Zealand North Island U19 Championship.
Beauvy is a French native, who moved away from his home to train with the French National Team, according to Tank.
Beauvy was named the Vice European team champion at the U16 level and the French Champion at the U18 level.
“My expectations are that these guys are ready to go,” Tank said. “I think they each can contribute to the success of the team right away. They’ve each had time since high school, so I think their mutual level is higher than your usual incoming freshman.”
