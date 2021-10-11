Iowa State men’s golf lost its head-to-head matchup against Oklahoma State 6-0-0 to open Big 12 Match Play on Monday. The No. 5 ranked Cowboys took it to the Cyclones on Monday, leading the match most of the way.
Frank Lindwall lost to Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen with a 4-and-2 score, and Nate Vance was defeated by Dillon Stewart with a 3-and-2 loss. Josh Hetherington also had a 3-and-2 loss, but this came from Leo Oyo.
Ricky Costello was defeated by Eugenio Chacarra, 2 up, while Luke Gutschewski and Lachlan Barker both registered 2-and-1 losses. Jonas Baumgartner bested Gutschewski and Barker was taken down by Brian Stark.
The Cyclones' hole differential was -16 on the day. They were one of the two teams to lose by a score of 6-0-0 on Monday. The other team, Baylor, also lost 6-0-0 to Oklahoma State.
With the Cyclones golfing again Tuesday, there is need for improvement in a lot of aspects. Gutschewski and Costello were the closest at one point during their matches to take the lead and possibly win. Even though they both lost, the improvement from Costello was a good sight to see.
Iowa State is back in action Tuesday for the second day of pool play. Live scoring for the event is available at golfstat.com.
