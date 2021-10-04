Iowa State men’s golf has an uphill battle on Tuesday after finishing tied for last place at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday.
The Cyclones didn’t have an individual finish inside the top-40 after the opening rounds of play. As a team, Iowa State had 117 pars and 15 birdies. Lachlan Barker, Nate Vance and Luke Gutschewski are all tied for 48th after the two rounds.
Barker shot 147 (72-75) and Gutschewski had 147 (71-76). Nate Vance shot 147 (74-73) and Jake Slocum, who is tied for 65th, shot 150 (77-73). Frank Lindwall after the two rounds has a score of 152 (75-77) which places him tied for 73rd. Ricky Costello who is golfing as an individual, is tied for 56th after shooting 148 (75-73).
Iowa State shot 292 in round one and 297 in round two to total at 589 at the end of the day. It wasn’t just one Cyclone who struggled as they finished tied for last place with Boston College at +29. Vance had four straight bogeys, Costello had two double-bogeys and Slocum had seven total bogeys.
Barker had 10 bogeys, Gutschewski had two double-bogeys as well and Lindwall just had two birdies.
The Cyclones will look to improve with the final round on Tuesday. Consistently is key for them to move up the standings. With not a lot of momentum coming from day one, Iowa State will need to find some in the round on Tuesday.
The men of Iowa State start their tee-time at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday and will look to cook up a comeback.
