Iowa State men’s golf finished the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic in 13th place after shooting a 286 on Tuesday. The team scored 875 (292-297-286) in the three rounds and shot the best in round three.
As a team, the Cyclones were able to move up one spot in the standings after Tuesday. They finished with 13 birdies, two double-bogeys and one triple-bogey. Round three was their best of the day, shooting just six-over-par and shooting six strokes better than their second best score.
Luke Gutschewski led the way once again for the Cyclones finishing tied for 39th place while shooting 216 (71-76-69). Gutschewski had three birdies and a career-low 69 on Tuesday’s round. Lachlan Barker tied for 47th, after golfing nine-over-par. Ricky Costello had a bounce back meet, shooting 10-over-par.
He shot four strokes better than his last meet, golfing as an individual this week. Frank Lindwall shot 12-over-par and had two birdies in round three which tied him for 57th.
Nate Vance and Jake Slocum both tied for 62nd after shooting 14-over-par. Vance had a triple-bogey and double-bogey, while Slocum one double-bogey and three birdies. Vance started Tuesday at seven-over-par before dropping down the standings.
Slocum also dropped in the standings after being at 10-over-par before round three started.
Final team standings: (Par 840)
Washington (-15)
Notre Dame (-12)
Utah (-10)
Kent State (-6)
Michigan State (-2)
Rutgers (+7)
Oregon State (+10)
Mississippi State (+11)
Colorado (+17)
Iowa (+18)
Georgia Southern (+29)
Washington State (+31)
Iowa State (+35)
Boston College (+43)
Iowa State will finish its fall season at the Big 12 Men's Golf Match Play on Oct. 11-13 in Hockley, Texas. The Cyclones went 1-4 last fall in the event and will look to improve.
