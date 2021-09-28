Iowa State men’s golf finished the Badger Invitational in sixth place Tuesday after shooting the tournament's highest score.
On day three of the tournament, the Cyclones golfed seven-over-par, bringing their total score to six-over-par. Iowa State golfed its highest score of the tournament Tuesday. Illinois State won the tournament, golfing eight-under-par for the tournament.
The Cyclones were led on the final day by Lachlan Barker, who birdied four times and carded a score of even par. Barker finished the tournament two-over-par and tied for 27th place.
Luke Gutschewski also had four birdies Tuesday and finished as Iowa State’s top golfer for the tournament. Gutschewski scored one-over-par Tuesday and finished even for the tournament. He finished tied for 14th place.
Frank Lindwall golfed two-over-par on his third round, his highest round of the tournament. Lindwall scored three birdies Tuesday but faced adversity on the 10th hole with a double bogey. Lindwall triple-bogeyed the 10th hole in round one. Lindwall finished the tournament tied for 20th place.
Nate Vance fell 15 spots on the leaderboard after golfing four-over-par Tuesday. He finished tied for 30th. Vance’s four bogeys and triple bogey overshadowed his three birdies on the final day. Vance finished three-over-par for the tournament.
Some other Cyclones at the Badger Invitational were Jake Slocum, who finished tied for 50th with a score of eight-over-par, and Ricky Costello, who finished in 71st with a 14-over-par score.
Iowa State men’s golf competes next Oct. 4 at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Ind.
