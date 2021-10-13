The Iowa State men's golf team finished seventh at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Houston on Wednesday, ending the competitive event with 2-3 record, and some hopefuls to look forward to as the fall season comes to a close.
The seventh place finish was the highest the Cyclones have had since Big 12 Match Play began in the 2018-19 season, when they finished T6 overall.
The Cyclones lost to TCU 4-2-0 in the morning session on Wednesday before bouncing back with a victory over West Virginia 5-1-0 in afternoon's matchup.
In the morning, Iowa State put up a fight against TCU. Three of the Cyclones’ four losses were close matches that were decided on the 18th hole. Lachlan Barker claimed victory over Justin Gums, 4-3. Barker had a hot streak that reached the seventh hole and had him winning three-straight holes. Nate Vance was a 4-2 winner over Thomas Allkins. Barker and Vance were the only two Cyclones to win their matches against the Horned Frogs.
In the later match, the Cyclones took care of West Virginia, claiming five of the head-to-head matches, which led to a 5-1 victory. Frank Lindwall was the only Iowa State golfer to not win in the matchup against the Mountaineers.
Vance won, 4-2 defeating Kurtis Grant, while Luke Gutschewski defeated Max Green, 3-2.
Gutschewski never trailed in his matchup against Green. Barker, Ricky Costello and Josh Hetherington all won their respective matches against the Mountaineers. Baker defeated Logan Perkins 3-2, Costello outmatched Trent Tipton 3-2 and Hetherington claimed victory over Olivier Menard, two-up. In both Costello’s and Hetherington’s matches, they came away with the victory after winning the last couple holes to break away from the tie.
Hetherington broke out in Big 12 Match Play, golfing some quality matches against opponents. Gutschewski continued to golf well too, as Iowa State ends their fall schedule in Houston.
The Cyclones will enter their offseason before returning to competition on January 24 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona.
