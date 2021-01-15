Iowa State men's basketball is pausing all activities indefinitely after COVID-19 protocols within the program according to a press release Friday.
With the program on pause, Saturday’s game at Kansas has been postponed for a future date.
“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” head coach Steve Prohm said in the press release. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”
There has been no decision for any future Iowa State men's basketball games.
