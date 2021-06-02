The men’s basketball Big East-Big 12 Battle is set as Iowa State will take on Creighton on Dec. 4. This will be a road game for the Cyclones as they will head to Omaha, Nebraska, to take on the Bluejays.
The 2020-21 season was a successful one for Creighton men’s basketball as the team finished with a record of 22-9 (14-6 in Big East play). The Bluejays appeared in the Big East championship game and the NCAA Tournament. Creighton earned a Sweet Sixteen appearance after winning in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Iowa State won its only other Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup, defeating Seton Hall in 2019. The Cyclones were scheduled to face off against DePaul in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.
The major storyline of this game is the matchup between Iowa State’s former Head Coach Greg McDermott facing off against one of his Iowa State assistants, TJ Otzelberger. McDermott led the Cyclones for four seasons with a record of 59-68 during that time frame.
Specifics of the game, such as where to watch and tipoff time, will be decided at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.