In the final day of the Drake Relays, the men of the Iowa State Track and Field team take home the Men's Relay Champions Cup.
A highlight performance for both the men and women is the Distance Medley Relay teams. The men would go on to take first place and the women would go on to finish fourth.
For the men, it was the team of Jason Gomez, Roshon Roomes, Daniel Nixon and Festus Lagat that defended Iowa States DMR crown. The group would cross the finish line in 9:42.12.
For the women, the team comprised of Madelyn Hill, Bria Barnes, Maggie Davis and Cailie Logue would go on to take fourth place, posting a mark of 11:21.33. This time is also good enough for the No. 6 spot all time in Iowa State history.
Another runner for Iowa State to take home a Drake Relays title Saturday is senior Leonel Perez.
Perez would compete in the men's 800-meter run and finish with a time of 1:50.79 en route to finishing first overall.
