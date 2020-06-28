Former Iowa State forward Melvin Ejim (2010-14), who was the Big 12 Player of Year in the 2013-14 season, has found a new team to play for in the 2019-20 season.
Ejim is headed to Podgorica, Montenegro, to play for KK Buducnost, it was announced Friday.
Buducnost officially signs Melvin Ejimhttps://t.co/BTPvvGCugb— Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) June 27, 2020
KK Buducnost has dominated the Prva A Liga, Montenegro's top basketball league, and the Montenegrin Cup. It has won both the Prva A Liga and Montenegrin Cup in 12 out of 13 seasons — finishing second in Prva A Liga in 2017-2018 and second in the 2012-13 Montenegrin Cup.
KK Buducnost plays in the ABA League, a regional league that consists of clubs from the former nation Yugoslavia — Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It won the ABA league championship in the 2017-2018 season and finished runner-up in the 2018-2019 season.
The Prva A Liga and ABA league usually begins play in October, but no schedules have been released.
KK Buducnost is set to play in the EuroCup one game per week except for the week of Thanksgiving, beginning on Sept. 30 with the regular season ending Dec. 16, with elimination competitions to follow.
In his six seasons as a pro, Ejim has averaged 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and a steal per game.
Ejim spent the 2019-2020 season in Malaga, Spain, playing for Unicaja.
In his four seasons at Iowa State, he averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor, 30.5 percent from the 3-point line and 73.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Ejim holds the record for most points scored in a game by a Cyclone, with his 48-point performance against the TCU Horned Frogs on Feb. 8, 2014.
Ejim earned All-Big 12 Team Honors three times, Honorable Mention in the 2011-2012 season, Third Team in 2012-13 season and First Team in the 2013-14 season, Big 12 Player of the Year in the 2013-14 season and Iowa State's Male Athlete of the Year in 2014.
