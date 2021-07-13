Matt Campbell Texas 2020 sideline

Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell celebrates on the sideline against the University of Texas on Nov 27. Iowa State won 23-20.

Matt Campbell's name continues to be added to preseason praise, with the sixth-year head coach of the Cyclones being added to the Dodd Trophy watch list Tuesday.

Campbell is no stranger to this watch list, being named to the list in 2019 and now again in 2021.

The Dodd Trophy is known as college football's most coveted national coaching award. The trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field. Besides working hard and being successful on the field, it also stresses the importance of scholarship, integrity and leadership. These are three main lessons the late great Bobby Dodd taught.

Campbell is one of 17 coaches to be were represented on the preseason watch list. Campbell has won Big 12 Coach of the Year three times, in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and is a part of one of the biggest program turnarounds in college football.

2021 preseason watch list

Matt Campbell – Iowa State

Tom Allen – Indiana

Mack Brown – North Carolina

Jamey Chadwell – Coastal Carolina

Paul Chryst – Wisconsin

Ryan Day – Ohio State

Kirk Ferentz – Iowa

Luke Fickell – Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher – Texas A&M

James Franklin – Penn State

Brian Kelly – Notre Dame

Jimmy Lake – Washington

Dan Mullen – Florida

Lincoln Riley – Oklahoma

Nick Saban – Alabama

Kirby Smart – Georgia

Dabo Swinney - Clemson

