Matt Campbell's name continues to be added to preseason praise, with the sixth-year head coach of the Cyclones being added to the Dodd Trophy watch list Tuesday.
Campbell is no stranger to this watch list, being named to the list in 2019 and now again in 2021.
The Dodd Trophy is known as college football's most coveted national coaching award. The trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field. Besides working hard and being successful on the field, it also stresses the importance of scholarship, integrity and leadership. These are three main lessons the late great Bobby Dodd taught.
Campbell is one of 17 coaches to be were represented on the preseason watch list. Campbell has won Big 12 Coach of the Year three times, in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and is a part of one of the biggest program turnarounds in college football.
2021 preseason watch list
Matt Campbell – Iowa State
Tom Allen – Indiana
Mack Brown – North Carolina
Jamey Chadwell – Coastal Carolina
Paul Chryst – Wisconsin
Ryan Day – Ohio State
Kirk Ferentz – Iowa
Luke Fickell – Cincinnati
Jimbo Fisher – Texas A&M
James Franklin – Penn State
Brian Kelly – Notre Dame
Jimmy Lake – Washington
Dan Mullen – Florida
Lincoln Riley – Oklahoma
Nick Saban – Alabama
Kirby Smart – Georgia
Dabo Swinney - Clemson
