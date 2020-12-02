It was shaping up to be another typical Matt Campbell post-game interview.
ESPN's Kris Budden asked Iowa State's head coach how to describe his team following a 23-20 win over Texas. Campbell started to get choked up; a crack in his voice was noticeable.
Then, then the emotions took over. His eyes were red — no doubt a tear or two were shed when he walked away.
What allowed Campbell to be so vulnerable in that moment? Was it the fact Iowa State inched ever so closer to a Big 12 Championship appearance? Was it that senior night was upcoming?
"My nature is probably emotional at times," Campbell said. "[It came from] my sense of deep appreciation for the character of this team, and up until this point, this group has been through so much."
Here’s Matt Campbell getting emotional after the win today. https://t.co/oa757sKRMK— Zane Douglas (@zdouglas27) November 27, 2020
Regardless, this much is clear.
For the first time in his five years of leading this football program, there was a genuine live shot of pure emotion from Campbell, something no one outside of the locker room has seen in that form.
And that was the best thing that could've happened for Campbell, for Iowa State and for the city of Ames.
In media sessions with reporters, Campbell is very stoic. He sticks to his phrases and his nuances, and for a lot of quotes, they're pretty basic. Sure, every once in awhile a longtime reporter will get something out of him, but it takes a lot to get him to say something headline-grabbing.
To see that other side of him, where he's holding back tears over a simple question to explain his 7-2 team that plays West Virginia on Saturday for the final game at Jack Trice Stadium, was special.
"It's been a very emotional season," special teams standout and wide receiver Landen Akers said. "He's believed in us since day one."
It shows that Campbell is human. He'll give a good ra-ra moment that gets the energy up and the blood pumping, but he's more often than not mild mannered.
By the way, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. It's just who Campbell is. With that said, I am glad to finally see some emotion from him when it mattered most.
Everyone affiliated with the Cyclones even said this was unusual for a guy like the Ohio native.
It's not unusual for the players in the locker room.
"He has a lot of emotion, but he was just proud of us," defensive back Lawrence White said. "I think that was his biggest joy, to see us as a team, to see how we fought."
I don't think this will be the last time we see Campbell teary-eyed like that. In fact, if the next two weeks transpire in Iowa State's direction, those emotional moments will happen sooner rather than later.
The 2020 senior class is the one Campbell has been harping on all year long. And with good reason. When they stepped foot in Ames in 2016, the program went 3-9.
Yet, for the 16 players that will be honored in front of limited fans, they'll leave with a storied legacy.
"This senior class, from day one, has been really special," Campbell said.
Tears will most likely be dropping onto the turf by Campbell, his staff, players and parents. I hope a TV camera can capture the consistent look of pride and joy, maybe even a smile perhaps, upon Campbell's face.
Honestly, the best thing in Ames right now — outside of a football team making history in a year that is chock-full of it — is an emotional man who doesn't get emotional all too often.
