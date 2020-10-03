There's some things that are traditions unlike any other.
The Masters on CBS; LeBron James in the NBA Finals; The Los Angeles Dodgers losing in the World Series. Those are just a few.
Let's add this one to the list: Brock Purdy showing up when it matters most.
Purdy led Iowa State's offense to touchdowns in three of its final five drives Saturday night and garnered the biggest win in program history, a 37-30 upset over No. 18 Oklahoma on MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.
Welcome to another year of "Brocktober."
"I am happy that our offense, defense, special teams played together and we did take a step in that direction," Purdy said. "I was able to just do my job and everything else took care of itself."
There were moments where this column was going in about several different directions. I renamed the online headline about four different times.
That's how wild this game was, for so many reasons.
It's the first win for the Cyclones (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) over the Sooners at home since Nov. 5th, 1960. It's the first time Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2) has lost two straight regular season games since 1999.
This game essentially knocks the five-time conference champion out of contention for a sixth straight crown and also a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
For a night game in Ames where Iowa State was donning the all-black uniforms in front of a limited crowd of 15,000, this was almost too perfect for it to not lose.
And it didn't, thanks do its quarterback who prior to Saturday, looked average.
There was the fact he missed his top target in tight end Charlie Kolar and he was forced to gain chemistry on the fly with a handful of new wide receivers against Louisiana. Then against TCU, he made the most boneheaded play I've ever seen and looked abysmal at best.
He had combined for just a single touchdown pass through eight quarters.
Yet Campbell believed Purdy played "really good" against the Horned Frogs saying, "Whatever noise that was out there, it's probably from people who don't know what they're talking about."
Sure, that's coach speak to a tee, but the stats don't lie when I say this. Purdy looked like a run-of-the-mill quarterback who is very fortunate to have probably the second best running back in the conference over the first two games.
That was September, this is October, where Purdy is now an astounding 7-1 in three years as a starter.
Forget that Trevor Downing was absent for the second game in a row and the majority of the game the junior was scrambling for his life. Never mind that the Gilbert, Arizona, native was willing to throw into double coverage multiple times.
Remember the play, a 65-yard touchdown that was a run-pass option slant from Purdy to Xavier Hutchinson that gave the Cyclones their first lead of the night at 23-20 late in the third quarter.
That play is what ignited Purdy. It was as clean of a fake I've seen from him. It was executed to perfection.
"Made a great read, made a great throw," Campbell said of the TD pass.
And even after he coughed up a fumble on the next drive, the only turnover Purdy miraculously had, and Oklahoma grabbed the lead right back, there was no panic.
His two-yard keeper to tie the game at 30 was set up by an 80-plus yard kickoff return from Kene Nwangwu.
His game-winning drive happened when Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked on third down and all Purdy had to do was hand the ball off to Breece Hall and let him do the rest to retake the lead.
And the game was sealed by Isheem Young's pick in the end zone that is going to roll on the highlights all night long.
Purdy finished with 254 yards and a QBR of 152.7, both season highs. He looked more poised when the game got close and kept it simple when the game script called for simplicity.
With Texas Tech next week, a bye week followed by road contests against the now-top dog of the conference No. 17 Oklahoma State and winless Kansas, Purdy can get to 10 career wins in the month of October.
Oh, sorry, I should be saying this month by the proper name: Brocktober.
