Iowa State wrestling picked up a commitment from Michigan recruit Manuel Rojas late on Wednesday.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Iowa State Universtiy 🌪 I want to thank my parents, coaches and supporters for getting me where I am today.Go Cyclones🌪🌪 @MatScoutWillie @wrestlingnomad @CycloneWR @DCCWrestling pic.twitter.com/jcvKJf7LP3— Manuel Rojas (@ManuelRojas39) November 19, 2020
So far in his high school career, Rojas is an accomplished wrestler.
Last season, Rojas won the MHSAA Championship at the 189-pound weight class.
He had a 41-7 record as a sophomore.
In his freshman year, Rojas made the MHSAA State Tournament, winning one match but losing two.
He finished his freshman season with a 27-10 record and he has a 68-17 record in his seasons in high school, wrestling for Detroit Central Catholic.
Rojas won the 2019 Central Region Freestyle tournament in the 152 pound weight class.
Recently, he won the HS Elite 171 pound bracket of the 2020 Fall Grappler Classic on Oct. 4.
He also won the Super 32 championship in the 170 pound weight class on Oct. 25.
Rojas is a class of 2022 recruit.
