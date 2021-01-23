The Iowa State women's basketball team suffered a tough 70-59 loss against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Ames, snapping a four game win streak built by the Cycones.
The Cyclones' record now sits at 11-4 (6-2 Big 12) after the loss.
The game started out fairly close as the Cyclones were able to keep up with the intensity and ball movement that the Longhorns were playing with. The Longhorns set the pace of the game early on and while the Cyclones did well keep up, it was a different story in the second half.
The third quarter saw the Longhorns pull away a bit as they outscored the Cyclones 21-14 and gained a 12 point lead for the majority of the second half.
In the second half the Cyclones found more difficulty making shots as they went 1-6 from three and shot 33% from the field.
As the Cyclones found difficulty making shots in the second half, the Longhorns took advantage and responded with a bucket on almost every possession.
This game against the Longhorns is very similar to the Cyclones' last game against Oklahoma, as not many players scored in double digits with Ashley Joens leading the team with 17 points.
The Longhorns' defense in the second half also contributed to their lead as they made multiple stops and kept the pressure on the Cyclones the whole half. The Longhorns were able to force 15 turnovers against Cyclones which resulted in 15 points with high percentage shots.
This marks the second game in a row that the Cyclones struggled offensively but this time around the Longhorns were able to take advantage.
The Cyclones will hope to bounce back from this win in their next game against Kansas State. The last time the Cyclones faced Kansas State, they came away with a big win as they beat the Wildcats 91-69.
The Cyclones will face the Wildcats on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as they hope to win both meetings against Kansas State.
