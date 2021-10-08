Iowa State soccer suffered its second conference defeat of the season on Friday evening, falling to the Texas Longhorns 2-0 at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The Cyclones were able to hold the Longhorns attack scoreless for nearly half the match until the 43rd minute, when freshman forward Lexi Missimo struck first for Texas inside the 18-yard box. Senior forward Mackenzie McFarland passed a ball in from the right side that Missimo was able to get her feet on to toe-poke a goal for the Longhorns.
Texas scored again in the 54th minute when senior midfielder Julia Grosso collected the ball from freshman Trinity Byars and fired a shot from inside the box past Cyclone goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
The Longhorns controlled the game offensively, finishing with 18 shots compared to Iowa State's five, including 10 that were on-goal. Freshman Anna Lingren led the Cyclone attack with two shots, while Silkowitz was able to get eight saves despite allowing two goals.
Iowa State is now at a record of 4-7, and will host two matches next week at home. The Cyclones take on Texas Tech on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., before facing off against No. 13 TCU on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.