Just a day after freshman guard Caleb Grill announced his decision to transfer, junior guard Terrence Lewis followed him as the third Iowa State player to transfer after the season has ended.
The news was first reported by Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
None of the transfers were starters, but all of them were key bench players and their departures will take away from the depth of the team.
Lewis was a highly touted recruit that had a tough time adjusting to the NCAA. His struggles saw him relegated to a bench role, but in his junior season, he came alive as one of Head Coach Steve Prohm's most reliable bench options.
Iowa State junior guard Terrence Lewis is transferring, sources told ESPN. Averaged 6.0 points this season.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 19, 2020
In 13.6 minutes per game Lewis averaged 6.0 points, on 51.5 percent shooting and 32.5 percent from three.
He took Iowa State's final shot of the season after a crossover where he dunked it to give the Cyclones a one-point lead with nine seconds to go, but Oklahoma State would make a layup to end Iowa State's season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.