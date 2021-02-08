Day two of the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate concluded in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday for the Iowa State women's golf team. After shooting five-below in round two, the women’s golf team sits two strokes under par and sit in 4th place.
There is no question that there is improvement when comparing this Cyclones performance to their performance at the UCF Challenge to start the spring season. The team is yet again near the top of the leaderboard on making par on holes and have increased their amount of birdies.
Even though she is player four on the depth chart, freshman Charley Jacobs is leading the pack for Iowa State and one of the best players in the entire tournament.
Through two rounds, Jacobs birdied 12 holes and bogeyed twice. She sits in 2nd place and is only 2 strokes behind the leader.
While Iowa State has maintained its excellence on the par leaderboard, unlike UCF Challenge, the Cyclones are near the on the birdie leaderboard. The team ranks 5th in the amount of birdies made.
Iowa State has also seen strong performances from Liyana Durisic and Joy Chou. Both are placing inside the top-25 at a tie of 13th and a tie for 24th place respectively.
The final round is set for Tuesday.
