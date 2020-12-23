Iowa State's defensive line, a strength of the team during its 2020 season, lost one of its crucial pass rushers in defensive tackle Latrell Bankston to the transfer portal Wednesday.
The news was first reported by Max Olson of the Athletic in a tweet Wednesday.
Iowa State DT Latrell Bankston has entered the transfer portal.— Max Olson (@max_olson) December 23, 2020
The news comes 10 days before Iowa State was set to face No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
Bankston came to Iowa State rated as the No. 12 JUCO player nationally and was viewed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Bankston totaled 3.5 sacks, 16 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his one and only season as a Cyclone.
#GodSpeed 🧎🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/IFEs39PDpY— Latrell Bankston (@trellbankston) December 23, 2020
And with Iowa State already losing senior defensive tackle Enyi Uwazurike after the season, the defensive tackle position will need to be filled with a new face after the year is up.
