Iowa State men's golf is officially back in action after a two-week break. The Cyclones are competing in the Spartan Collegiate, a tournament that runs Monday through Tuesday at Sea Island, Georgia.
The team played two rounds of golf Monday, the first in the morning and the second in the afternoon.
The Cyclones got of to a bit of a slow start, finishing with a first round score of 298. This landed the team in 13th out of 16 teams after round one.
Frank Lindwall lead the team after round one, scoring 72. Lindwall came out in the second round and put in another solid performance finishing with a 74.
Iowa State performed much better in the second round of the day, finishing with a score of 288. This score was good enough to boost the Cyclones to 12th place at the event.
The second round featured a balanced attack for Iowa State, with all five golfers scoring a 74 or below.
Tripp Kinney and Lachlan Barker finished the day with a share of 18th place with two-round scores of 144.
The Cyclones will look to take advantage of their late momentum Tuesday during the final round of the Spartan Collegiate.
Iowa State Scores:
Tripp Kinney- 144 (74-70)
Lachlan Barker- 144 (73-71)
Frank Lindwall- 146 (72-74)
Nate Vance- 153 (80-73)
Brock Barnhart- 153 (79-74)
