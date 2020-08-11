Out of the 263 golfers playing at the 2020 US Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon, two of them were Iowa State's junior Lachlan Barker and senior Tripp Kinney.
Kinney shot three over par in the first two rounds combined while Barker shot four over par and both missed the cut (tied for 64th or better at the end of the first two rounds) of two over par.
In the first round on Monday, Kinney shot one over par and looked like he could make the cut.
He shot two over par on Tuesday and missed the cut by one stroke. At the end of Tuesday's round, Kinney was tied-for-81st.
Barker shot four over par on Monday. Barker had a better performance on Tuesday than he did on Monday.
He shot even par on Tuesday and finished four over par and tied for 101st at the end of the second round.
