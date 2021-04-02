Many wrestlers are currently taking part in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials for wrestling, including current Cyclone David Carr at 65 kilograms (143.4 pounds), former Cyclone Kyven Gadson at 97 kilograms (213 pounds) and Cyclone Regional Training Center member Joe Colon at 57 kilograms (125.1 pounds).
All three are wrestling freestyle and will be in the consolation rounds Saturday.
Carr began his day with a dominant 8-0 victory over Logan Massa (Cliff Keen Athletics).
He led 4-0 at the end of the first period and scored two more takedowns in the match to win by eight.
Carr's semifinal match also featured dominance but from Jason Nolf (TMWC/NLWC) this time.
Nolf outscored Carr 5-0 in both the first and second period to defeat Carr 10-0.
Carr begins his day Saturday facing the winner of the Vincenzo Joseph and Thomas Gantt match.
Gadson led early in his opening round match against Ty Walz (TMWC/SERTC), 1-0 thanks to a passive point.
Walz got two passive points in the second period and won 2-1.
Gadson has a match against Braxton Amos (Wisconsin RTC) to begin his day Saturday.
Colon won his opening round match 9-8 over Seth Gross (Sunkist Kids) before losing in the semifinals to Thomas Gilman (TMWC/NLWC) 10-0.
Colon is set to wrestle against the winner of the match between Sean Russell and Nathan Tomasello.
Consolation matches begin at noon Saturday and are being livestreamed on Peacock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.