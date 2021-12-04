The Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener commenced on Saturday as Iowa State had one entry in the Men’s 5000-meter run.
Junior Wesley Kiptoo began his national title defense as one of the headliners at the BU season opener.
Kiptoo ran a 13:14.74 and finished third overall with that time. He also reset his own school record and now has ran the third fastest indoor 5K time in NCAA division one history.
The Cyclones are going to be back in action on Dec. 11, as the 2021 Cyclone invitational is going to be held in Ames.
