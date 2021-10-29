The Iowa State cross country program competed in the Big 12 Championship on Friday and returns to Ames with some hardware.
The men's team took second place at the Big 12 Championship, same with the women's team. Oklahoma State swept the team titles on its home course.
Wesley Kiptoo took home the individual championship for the men's team with a time of 23:32.5.
The Cyclone men raced first on Friday at 10 a.m. The Cyclones had five men finish in the top-10 and 10 finish in the top-35.
Senior Thomas Pollard made history on Friday, becoming the first male runner to earn five All-Big 12 cross country honors in his career. Pollard took seventh, clocking a time of 24:24.8.
Festus Lagat finished fifth in the final with a time of 24:21.9 and earned a second career All-Big 12 finish. Gable Sieperda, who ended in eighth at 24:28.4, earned All-Big 12 for a second-straight season.
It was Kiptoo's fourth-straight individual Big 12 title .
There were seven Cyclone men who made the All-Big 12 team: Kiptoo, Pollard, seniors Festus Lagat and Ryan Ford and juniors Sieperda, Ezekiel Rop and Timothy Sindt.
At 11 a.m. the women were off. The Cyclones finished with four runners in the top-10 and seven in the top-25. Senior Cailie Logue took second overall, unable to take home her fourth straight Big 12 title. She is now a five-time All-Big 12 runner and is the first women's cross country runner in conference history to achieve this.
The women took second place, only one point behind the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
There were six Cyclones who were placed on the All-Big 12 team: Logue, senior Ashley Tutt, juniors Dana Feyen and Madelynn Hill and Janette Schraft and sophomore Winrose Chesang.
