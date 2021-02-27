As the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday, Wesley Kiptoo proved why he is among the best distance runners in the country.
After easily winning the 5k yesterday, Kiptoo was ready to compete again Saturday in the 3k event.
Kiptoo went out hot and ended up winning the 3k by four seconds. He finished with a time of 7:57.29. After Saturday, Kiptoo has now swept the men's distance events, winning both the 5k and the 3k.
Kiptoo is also the co-recipient of the Men's High Point Award, his third straight year as an Iowa State runner has taken home this award.
Another Cyclone to win his first Big 12 Track and Field Championship was sophomore transfer Jason Gomez.
Gomez has built quite the resume in his first season competing with for Head Coach Martin Smith.
In his first ever indoor Big 12 Track and Field Championships, Gomez won the 800-meter open by 0.01 seconds. It was a close race, but Gomez would finish first with a time of 1:48.48.
