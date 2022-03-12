The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships continued Saturday as day two of the action included Wesley Kiptoo running in the men’s 3,000-meter run.
Kiptoo placed 12th with his time of 13:41.71 on Friday which earned him the honor of second-team All-American. That 12th place finish also marked Kiptoo’s sixth time being named an All American.
In day two of action, Kiptoo was able to earn himself another second-team All-American honor as he took 13th in the 3,000-meter. His time of 8:05.53 was two seconds shy of a top ten finish but still enough to be named an All-American.
Kiptoo’s effort in his race was the last bit of action for the Cyclones in the NCAA Championships as they wrapped up their weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Cyclones will have a week off before heading to Texas to partake in the Texas Relays. That event will mark the first outdoor meet of the season which takes place March 23-26.
