Day two of the Big 12 Outdoor Championships saw the Iowa State track and field squad continue to collect points for their respective teams, as a total of thirteen athletes finished their preliminary or final events in scoring position.
In the team standings, the Iowa State men protected their lead in the overall standings from the opening day of action, finishing day two with 68 total points compared to Texas' 58. The Cyclone women fell from second to fourth place, finishing Saturday with 38 total points.
Iowa State got things started in the field events, as junior Keiara Williams secured a podium spot in the women's shot put, finishing ninth. The Kansas City native threw a personal best of 15.57 meters on her third attempt to score her team's first points of the day. Sophomore Erika Furbeck also landed a personal best in the women's long jump, finishing the competition in 17th place with jump of 5.93 meters on her third attempt.
On the track, senior Festus Lagat booked his place into Sunday's final in the men's 1500m. Lagat recorded the fastest overall time in his preliminary heat, finishing in a time of 3:43.56. Junior Nehemia Too also secured a spot in the final, finishing fourth behind Lagat in the opening heat on a collegiate-best time of 3:44.17. In the 800m, the Cyclones sent five more athletes into a final, with Daniel Nixon leading the way with a season-best time of 1:47.65. Fellow senior Roshon Roomes finished right behind Nixon in 1:48.37. Sophomore Jason Gomez and junior Alexander Lomong booked their spots in the final with a 1-2 finish in their heat as well, finishing in times of 1:47.92 and 1:48.52 respectively. Lagat rounded out for the Cyclones by running into his second final of the weekend in a time of 1:50.35 for the auto-qualifying spot.
Elsewhere for the Cyclone distance runners, senior Abby Caldwell collected more points for the Iowa State women in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing runner-up to West Virginia freshman Ceili McCabe in a time of 10:17.66. Freshman Dana Feyen finished right behind her teammate Caldwell to take third place in a new personal-best time of 10:19.99. On the men's side, junior Wesley Kiptoo continued his winning ways from Friday's 10000m win. He once again completed a wire-to-wire victory, finishing in a time of 8:31.92 to break the meet record. Senior David Too finished third in a time of 8:49.72, followed by freshman Gable Sieperda securing fifth place in a personal-best of 8:50.46
In the hurdling events, Iowa State closed out the day by sending two more athletes to a final. Senior Mason Weh led the way in the 110m hurdles. The Upper Darby, Pennsylvania native posted the fastest time in qualifying with a collegiate-best time of 13.74 seconds. In the 400m hurdles, fellow senior Eric Fogltanz qualified for the final by finishing fourth overall in a time of 51.95 seconds.
The Cyclones will conclude the Big 12 Championships on Sunday at the R.V. Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas. The schedule was revised due to inclement weather and will start at 11 am. The meet will be streamed live on ESPN+.
