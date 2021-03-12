Wesley Kiptoo became a national champion Friday in the 5,000-meter race for the Cyclones in the NCAA Indoor Track Championships. He set a new personal best, meet record and school record with a time of 13.22:77.
Kiptoo was in control of the race the entire time while pulling away at the end, beating the second-place finisher by six seconds.
Jason Gomez also had a solid performance as he qualified for the finals in the open 800-meter for Iowa State.
Gomez had the best overall time of the day with a mark of 1:47.65 as he is the No. 1 seed headed into the finals at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
In the DMR, Kiptoo and Gomez did not compete, so it was up to the team of Joe Schaefer, Cebastian Gentil, Alex Lomong and Nehemia Too. While the group got ninth, they still earned Second Team All American Honors.
