With the NCAA Indoor Championships upon us, the Cyclones have both Wesley Kiptoo and the Distance Medley Relay team taking part.
The 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will see Kiptoo run the 3,000 and 5,000-meter runs and Frank Hayes, Alex Lomong, Jason Gomez and Nehemia Too represent Iowa State in the DMR.
Kiptoo is defending his national championship in the 5,000-meter run where he set a school-record time of 13:23.77 last year. Fast forward to the beginning of this indoor season, and Kiptoo broke his record at the BU Season Opener with a time of 13:12.74.
Kiptoo will enter this weekend’s NCAA Indoor Championships at the number three seed for the 5,000m run and the number eight seed for the 3,000m run. He was able to qualify for the 3,000 during the Arkansas Qualifiers with his time of 7:43.61 at the event.
As for Iowa State’s DMR team, it was not so clear that they would qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The team of Hayes, Lomong, Gomez and Too were able to qualify at No. 11, with the top 12 in the nation booking their spot to Birmingham, Ala.
A time of 9:24.07 at the Arkansas Qualifiers was just enough to see them qualify. This season will mark the seventh year out of eight that the Cyclones DMR team was able to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
While the team this year is a bit different than last year’s when Hayes was competing with Ohio State, and Gomez ran the 800 for the Cyclones. The DMR squad is still looking to turn heads at this year’s championships.
The 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Birmingham, Ala., on March 11 and 12 as the Cyclones hope to end the Indoor season off on a high note. The event will be available through ESPN+.
