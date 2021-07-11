A pair of former Iowa State men’s golfers Tripp Kinney and Chris Baker got the chance to golf together at the John Deere Classic. The event is located at the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois.
This is the first time in school history there has been more than one Cyclone golfer at a PGA Tour event. The pair had the opportunity to golf together Thursday and Friday, allowing them to learn from each other. To add on to the excitement of the weekend, Kinney was also making his PGA Tour debut.
Baker finished with 67 strokes in round one, placing him in a tie for 12th place heading into the second round. A score of 72 in the second round caused Baker to miss the cut by just one stroke.
Kinney did not perform as well, finishing the first round with a score of 75. He fared slightly better in the second round, finishing in one less stroke, but it was not enough for him to make the cut.
