Senior golfer Tripp Kinney and Junior Lachlan Barker are competing individually at the NCAA Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The original plan was for one round to take place each day, from Monday through Wednesday. Due to storms predicted to take place on Tuesday, two rounds of golf were played on Monday.
There are 13 teams competing in this event and the top 5 after three rounds advance to the championship event. The top golfer from a team that does not advance to the championship tournament will advance as an individual golfer.
Kinney did not play his best golf in the first round of play as he finished three strokes over-par (75). This did not continue in the second round as Kinney racked up four birdies, giving him a round score of 69.
Tripp Kinney currently sits in a tie for 15th place, six strokes behind William Holcomb of Sam Houston State (Golfer that would advance as individual if event ended now).
Lachlan Barker also did not play his best golf in the first round, finishing the round at 79 strokes. Barker also improved in the second round, posting a score of 73. Barker closed out his day in a tie for 54th place.
With storms in the forecast over the next few days, the NCAA is hoping to fit 18 holes of golf into the next two days.
