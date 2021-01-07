Another Iowa State cyclone announced their intentions to pursue their NFL dreams on Thursday, as Kene Nwangwu announced he would not be returning for the 2021 season on Twitter.
Nwangwu ended his Cyclone career with his best season stats-wise.
The Frisco, Texas, native had 61 carries for 339 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were career highs. Coming into his final season, Nwangwu had never scored a touchdown as a Cyclone.
Thank you for the memories #cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/hRs4RZyStT— Kene Nwangwu (@KWang3_) January 7, 2021
"I can not thank you enough for your endless support through the last five seasons, both on and off the field. Y'all have truly made being a Cyclone one of my greatest accomplishments and blessings," Nwangwu said in his statement on Twitter.
Nwangwu joins former Cyclones JaQuan Bailey in heading for the NFL Draft process.
