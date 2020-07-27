Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele has signed a one year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City has signed Osemele to a one year, two million dollar contract, according to Yahoo! Sports Terez Paylor.
The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with G Kelechi Osemele, a source tells @YahooSports.— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) July 26, 2020
Back in the 2012 NFL Draft, Osemele was taken in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens.
Osemele won a Super Bowl ring with Baltimore at the end of the 2012-13 season.
Since turning pro, Osemele has made two Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro in 2017.
Previously, Osemele played with Baltimore, the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders and the New York Jets.
Osemele was wave by the Jets on Oct. 26, 2019. On that day he got surgery on his shoulder.
Back in 2018, Osemele was the second-highest paid guard in the NFL at 11.7 million.
While at Iowa State (2007-11), Osemele was a three-time All-Big 12 player (honorable mention in 2010, second team AP conference in 2019 and first team in 2011) and a Sports Illustrated All-American in 2011.
In his eight year NFL career, Osemele has played and started in 96 games.
Osemele is joining the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV, 31-20, against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, 2020.
