Iowa State had a successful fay one of the Doc Hale Elite Meet.
Early on in the meet, sophomore Katarina Vlahovic earned a top seed if the finals of the the 60-meter hurdles. In the prelims of the event, Vlahovic would match her personal record, set back in 2020, with a time of 8.30.
Then, later on in the night she would beat her own record to earn second place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.27.
Tatiana Aholou also had solid efforts in both the long jump and 60-meter dash. In the long jump, Aholou would end up with a fourth-place finish with a best jump of 19-9.75. Then, in the 60-meter dash, Aholou would end with a time of 7.61 and earn another fourth-place finish.
Finally, two other runners for Iowa State would end the night with new personal records.
Sophomore Erika Furbeck would set a new record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.77 and junior Laurel Hoogensen would earn a new personal best in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:16.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.