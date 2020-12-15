The 2-4 Kansas State Wildcats handed the Iowa State men's basketball team another loss Tuesday by the final score 74-65 behind many turnovers from the Cyclones.
This is Iowa State's third loss in a row after winning the season opener to Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
The first half didn't go well for Iowa State.
Turnovers and missed three-pointers were the story for the Cyclones, as they racked up 13 turnovers and went 2-10 from the 3-point arc.
Junior guard Rasir Bolton had five turnovers of his own in the first half, but he would turn his day around in the second half.
The turnovers died down in the second half, but the Cyclones still faced shooting woes and some late foul trouble which gave too many opportunities to the Wildcats.
Bolton finished as Iowa State's leading scorer with 19 on 7-10 shooting and 5-7 from the free-throw line. He also added six assists and two rebounds.
Freshman forward Xavier Foster earned his career high in points with 10 points in only 13 minutes of play, going a perfect 3-3 from the field and adding two rebounds, a block and two steals.
Kansas State was led by center Davion Bradford who had 14 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-4 from the line.
The Wildcats also got help from forward Carlton Linguard, who had 10 points in just nine minutes of play, going a perfect 4-4 shooting in that time.
