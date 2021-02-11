The Cyclones were brushed aside by the Kansas Jayhawks Thursday in Lawrence, Kansas, losing 97-64.
The Cyclones were swarmed on most possessions by the Jayhawks defense, leading to a poor shooting performance by the Cyclones in the first half.
Iowa State shot 31.4 percent from the field, 21.4 percent from 3-point range and just 40 percent from the charity stripe.
The Cyclones were able to hold the Jayhawks to 43.2 percent, 30.8 percent and 60 percent in the same stats respectively.
Jalen Coleman-Lands was the only Cyclone who really got going in the first half, going 4-8 and 2-5 from 3, accounting for two of his entire team's 3-point makes to that point.
The second half was much worse for Iowa State as Kansas started getting hot while the Cyclones stayed cold.
Kansas' offense was hitting on all cylinders and the Jayhawks extended their lead to 34 at one point.
Kansas was led by multiple scorers with Ochai Agbaji leading the charge with 19 points on 7-13 shooting and 5-10 from 3.
Three other players scored double digit points including freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cyclones were led by Coleman-Lands who had three of Iowa State's five 3-pointers in the game. Coleman-Lands had 20 points, shooting 6-11 and 3-7 from distance.
These two teams will match up again Saturday with the game coming in Ames at 2 p.m.
