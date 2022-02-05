Iowa State swimming and diving needed a huge second day of a two-day dual to continue its historic win streak on Saturday.
Entering Saturday ahead 95-55 after Friday evening, Kansas would only add to its lead Saturday behind stellar performances from top athletes. Kansas won the dual by a final score of 180-120.
Just one competition remains in the 2021-22 season for Iowa State: the Big 12 Championships.
"The encouraging part is our times are faster than we did at West Virginia and faster than TCU," head coach Duane Sorenson said. "That's what we're striving for."
The defeat is the first for the Cyclones since Oct. 30 against Nebraska, over three months ago.
Before swimming began, Saturday's dual offered historic performances on the 3-meter boards. Senior diver Michelle Schlossmacher Smith eclipsed a school record in the 3-meter dive preliminaries. Schlossmacher Smith's six dives totaled a score of 348.83.
The previous school record, held by Tien Tran, was broken by over 10 points. The record stood for 14 years.
However, the new Cyclone record was overshadowed by a dominate performance by Jiayu Chen from Kansas. Chen, an NCAA qualifier, followed up her first-place performance in the 1-meter dive Friday with a top score of 359.55 in the three-meter prelims. Chen achieved a new Beyer Pool record and took the top position going into the 3-meter finals.
No one would catch Chen in the 3-meter finals. The Kansas senior matched her preliminary time of 359.55 and took first by 41.00 points. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith took second with her six dives totaling 318.00 points for her last performance at Beyer Pool.
"Michelle's our captain. She's been a great leader," diving coach Jeff Warrick said. "So, we're gonna miss her, but we're not done yet."
Schlossmacher Smith achieved her 17th zone qualification of the season.
Iowa State received a boost of momentum by a capturing the top three positions in the 200-yard backstroke. Senior Emily Haan gave the Cyclones their second outright dual win of the contest. Her teammates Elizabeth Richardson and Fallon DeWitt were close behind in second and third. Kansas freshman Ellie Howe, who out-touched Haan in the 100-back Friday night, took fifth.
"So I was very happy and pleased with [Haan]," Sorenson said. "Kind of special to win that event in her last swim at Beyer Hall."
Next, sophomore Brinley Horras would follow up her first place performance in the 1000-yard freestyle by sweeping the dual's distance events. Horras was first in the 500-yard free by nearly two seconds.
Eight seniors performed for the final time at Beyer Pool on Saturday and were honored before swimming began.
"It's a very special class," Sorenson said. "You always hate to see a group of seniors go."
"They've been such great leaders, they're great teammates. It's gonna be fantastic to see what they do in the future."
Overall, Kansas finished the two-day competition with 11 out of 16 event wins. Kansas senior Kate Steward finished first in three individual events. The Kansas standout swept both breaststroke events and earned first in the 200-yard IM. Steward also contributed to a Kansas win in the 200-yard medley relay.
Kansas swept the podium of the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. The Jayhawks took top positions in both relays and both diving events.
The Cyclones entered the dual on a five-dual win streak. The streak was the program's longest since 2010-11. Iowa State fell to 8-2 on the season and will head to Morgantown, W. Va. next for the Big 12 Championships on Feb. 23.
