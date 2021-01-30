The Cyclones competed in three dual matches on Saturday at the Hilton Coliseum, with two smooth victories taking place for the Cyclones early on.
The Cyclones, took out the Iowa Central Titons 50-0 and then the Lindenwood Lions 28-9.
And while the Cyclones fell to Oklahoma State 16-15 for the final dual, Redshirt freshman Julien Broderson, from Davenport, Iowa, had a lot to be proud of in his performance throughout the day.
Broderson headed into this weekend's matches with a record of 3-2, taking a few losses early on in the season.
When wrestling against Iowa Central, Broderson took on Keaton Geerts at 174. Geerts came out of the gate quick, grabbing a takedown early on. But Broderson answered back with an escape and it was basically over from then on.
Broderson had Geerts in a headlock, off his feet and then quickly into the mat for a pinfall in the second period.
Broderson did not compete in the dual-match against the Lindenwood Lions.
Prior to the start of the Oklahoma State match, the assumed opponent for Broderson had changed. Broderson ended up wrestling Anthony Montalvo, who he had competed against, and lost to, last year in the Southern Scuffle.
Broderson had to make quick mental adjustments when preparing for a different opponent.
“He kind of knew how I wrestled. I think his plan was to try and hand fight me to death," Broderson said. “I was trying to hang in there … my plan was to win, I didn’t have any particular moves that I wanted to hit."
And that is exactly what he did.
It was a cutthroat battle between Broderson and Montalvo; scoreless going into the second period. Broderson found an escape early to take the board and lead 1-0.
To add a little fuel to the fire, Broderson got a warning for stalling. Montalvo secured his first points with an escape, but Broderson hung on with strength.
With no more points scored in the third, it was tied 1-1 headed into a sudden victory/death period.
A fierce brawl took place in the extra period, but neither found the advantage.
In the tiebreaker period, Broderson, starting on top, almost let up a reversal to Montalvo. Broderson took control and still no points were scored.
To finish a talented, ruthless match-up, Broderson found an escape and a takedown, defeating Montalvo 4-1.
At this point in the dual, Broderson pushed the Cyclones ahead 12-10.
He was not worried about the scoreboard before finishing his match.
“Honestly, I watched all the matches and supported all my teammates but I didn’t even look at the team score until after my match," Broderson said. “I didn’t even know the score of the dual until after my match.”
Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser had no complaints on Broderson after his match.
“I saw a guy who competed really hard and didn’t give up," Dresser said. “I’m just really proud of how far Julien has come.”
The Cyclones will continue their season Feb. 3 in Fargo, North Dakota, where they will take on two powerhouse teams; North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
