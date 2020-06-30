Former Iowa State golfer Judd Gibb is set to be the sixth golfer in Iowa State history to play in a major golf tournament (The Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship).
Gibb is playing in the 2020 PGA Championship on Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
According to a Tuesday press release by Iowa State, Gibb, a Fort Dodge, Iowa, native, earned an invite after finishing "in the top-20 in the final 2019 national professional of the year standings."
Gibb played for Iowa State from 1987-92 and qualified for two NCAA Regionals in his tenure at Iowa State.
After graduation in 1992, Gibb played in mini-tours from 1992-98 before becoming a golf instructor in Iowa.
Gibb is a five-time winner of the PGA Iowa Section player of the year (2000, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2006) and won section teacher of the year in 2003 and 2005.
He also won the 2004 Herman Sani title and a pair of Iowa PGA Professional Championships, one in 2009 and one in 2019.
Gibb was an assistant coach on the Iowa State golf team from 2008-10.
He has previously played in two PGA tour events, the 1999 and 2010 John Deere Classic. He is getting inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
