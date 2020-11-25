The Iowa State women's basketball team cruised past the University of Omaha in their season opener outscoring the Mavericks 69-43 on Wednesday.
The Cyclones were without Head Coach Bill Fennelly as he is self isolating after being in contact with someone with the COVID-19 virus.
Iowa State also started the game with a young lineup which included three freshmen alongside junior Ashley Joens and senior Kristin Scott
The win came behind the effort of Joens’ 25 points, 17 of which were scored in the first half and a solid defensive effort from the Cyclones.
The Cyclones led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter having had difficulties holding the ball with eight turnovers in the period.
Despite the slow start, the Cyclones held the Mavericks to just 22 points at halftime as they headed into the break up 33-22.
It was a rough shooting night for the Mavericks as they went 16-69 (23%) from the field and the Cyclones took full advantage. The Cyclones went 28-63 (44%) from the floor and made their defensive presence known as well with 10 blocks.
The Cyclones were able to dominate the paint all game long with Joens’ post play and the team scoring 42 of their points down low. Omaha was unable to find an answer for the Cyclones inside game and unable to get anything going on offense as well
This win marks the first of the season for the Cyclones as they head into their next game against South Dakota State on Saturday.
