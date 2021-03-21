Following a coaching change for Iowa State men's basketball, one of the two 2020 recruits for the Cyclones announced in a Tweet that he was de-committing from Iowa State.
I was 110% committed and really excited to become a Cyclone. But due to the fact that I have not been contacted from the new Head Coach at Iowa State, I will be de-committing and re-opening my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/z0e3cY9yYw— JAYDEN NUNN (@nunn_jayden) March 21, 2021
In the last week, Iowa State has moved on from former Head Coach Steve Prohm and hired former Iowa State assistant coach T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV to serve as its new head coach.
The move came with a Friday press conference where Otzelberger was asked about retaining recruits and current players. He said he would be in contact with the team in the coming days.
Nunn is an unranked recruit according to 247sports.com. He played at Dream City Christian high school in Glendale, Arizona, and is listed as a point guard.
