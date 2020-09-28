After a dominating 3.5 sack performance Saturday, Iowa State defensive lineman JaQuan Bailey has won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Award.
Defensive end JaQuan Bailey tied @CycloneFB records for sacks (3️⃣.5️⃣) and tackles for loss (4️⃣) in the win at TCU. One of his sacks forced a fumble that he recovered. Bailey (@xix904) is the #Big12FB Co-Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/fI9eP23Boj— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 28, 2020
After recording his first half sack with Latrell Bankston, the redshirt senior earned the top spot in Cyclone history for sacks. Bailey wasn't done there as he earned three more sacks as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
This was all en route to a 37-34 win over TCU, which was Iowa State's first win of the season after an opening week loss to Louisiana.
Bailey missed most of last season after suffering fracture to his leg toward the start of the season. He was able to medically redshirt and play one more season with Iowa State.
