After returning from injury for the 2020 season and becoming Iowa State's all-time sack leader, defensive end Jaquan Bailey declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday.
Bailey leaves Iowa State with 25.5 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss, both program bests.
Thank you #cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/nzBtQzNHqj— J₳QɄ₳₦ ฿₳łⱠɆɎ #3 (@xix904) January 3, 2021
Bailey had seven sacks and 34 tackles in the 2020 season, leading Iowa State's defensive line to a program-best 9-3 record and Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.