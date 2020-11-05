Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced plans to allow a limited number of only 1,373 fans to enter Hilton Coliseum for Iowa State men's or women's basketball games in a letter to Cyclone fans Thursday.
"After careful consideration, we have decided to allow a very limited number of spectators to attend men's and women's basketball games this season. Seating capacity will be limited to 1,373 fans per game (less than 10% of Hilton's seating capacity of 14,384)," Pollard said in the letter.
Pollard has said before in letters to the fanbase that Cyclone fans have done well at football games to follow protocols and keep social distancing and mask wearing up.
"Similar to the football season, we will continue to monitor the community and campus COVID positivity rates, and all information included in this letter, and corresponding documents, are subject to modifications if circumstances warrant changes," Pollard said.
The letter also said that the Athletics Ticket Office and Cyclone Club will email season ticket holders to let them know how tickets will be given out to games on a single-game basis.
At the end of the letter, Pollard said announcements on wrestling and gymnastics ticket information will be coming soon.
