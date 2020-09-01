Iowa State Director of Athletics, Jamie Pollard, has released an update for the women soccer season which is set to kick off on September 11th.
According to the new guidelines sent out by Pollard, face coverings will be required for all individuals, there is free admission for fans on a first come first serve basis with limited parking and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
With a first come first serve policy in place for fans, Cyclone Sports Complex will only adhere to 50% seating Capacity to align with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Along with a 50% fan capacity, concessions will be closed and there will be sanitization stations and disinfectant wipes located throughout Cyclone Sports Complex.
“It’s been challenging and it’s been interesting and new,” head coach Matt Fannon said when speaking about the preseason process to Cyclones TV. “But the truth is, the next best option is not playing soccer so I think we’re all really grateful that we got the chance to get on the field and work together.”
The Cyclones will begin their season at home against West Virginia University on September 11th. As the new season draws near, more updates may be released for the Cyclones fall campaign.
