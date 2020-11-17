In a letter to Iowa State fans Tuesday, Jamie Pollard announced that only "families and guests of student-athletes and staff," will be permitted to attend upcoming Iowa State athletic events.
The new restriction on fan attendance applies to Iowa State football's home game against Kansas State on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium, as well as all Iowa State men's and women's basketball games through the month of November.
The announcement comes a day after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put in a statewide mask mandate and new restrictions on public restaurants, bars and indoor gatherings as the state of Iowa continues to see climbing COVID-19 cases.
"The safety of all individuals remains our priority and with increased COVID positivity and hospitalization rates throughout the state, we feel this is the appropriate action," Pollard said in his letter to fans.
Iowa State football has one more home game on Dec. 5 against West Virginia, while Iowa State women's basketball and men's basketball each have one game in the month of November in the non conference portion of their respective schedules.
"We will continue to monitor COVID cases locally and adapt our plans for attendance at December athletics events in the next several weeks," Pollard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.