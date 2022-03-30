Jaden Walker, the last remaining member of Iowa State's 2020 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal Wednesday.
Walker, a sophomore, was one of two underclassmen on the Cyclones in the 2021-22 season along with Tyrese Hunter. He played in 15 games this season and averaged 2.1 points per game.
Otzelberger turned to Walker in the latter half of the season off the bench with his length and defensive awareness standing out for Iowa State coaches.
He played a season-high 22 minutes at West Virginia. In the 2020-21 season, Walker played in 22 games as a freshman during Iowa State's 2-22 season.
With the return of Tyrese Hunter and the unknowns surrounding Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill, along with the arrival of recruits Eli King and Tamin Lipsey, the minutes for Walker seemed to be an uphill battle.
Walker joins Tre Jackson as the other Iowa State guard hitting the transfer portal. Walker was rated as a three-star recruit out of Lawrenceville, Ga., according to 247 Sports Composite
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.