Iowa State's recruiting trail efforts for the 2021 season came to a close when Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington announced his transfer to T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones on Wednesday.
Brockington's commitment fills out the final 2021 scholarship for Iowa State, all while adding another lengthy guard into the roster.
🌪#C5C🌪 pic.twitter.com/RwVYziiBJd— Izaiah Brockington (@TheOnlyiZB) May 5, 2021
Before the official word from Brockington, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Iowa State was among Brockington's final four teams, which included BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest.
The six-foot-five guard averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this past season for the Nittany Lions while shooting 43 percent from the field.
Iowa State now will try and find a scholarship for its 2022 roster, after gaining verbal commitments from Tamin Lipsey and Eli King earlier in the month.
