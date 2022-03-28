After a season filled with accolades and a trip to the Sweet 16, Izaiah Brockington is moving on to the next level.
Brockington will test the waters of the NBA draft, first reported by DraftExpress and confirmed by Nick Osen of 247 Sports Monday.
Izaiah Brockington will forgo his remaining eligibility at Iowa State and declare for the 2022 NBA draft, he told ESPN. The First-Team All-Big 12 member and newcomer of the year led the No. 11 seed Cyclones to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/uIAFk8fCAZ— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 28, 2022
This comes just days after he scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Iowa State's loss in the Sweet 16 at the hands of Miami.
This season, Brockington led the Cyclones at 16.9 points per game and grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and also averaged 1.3 steals per game.
The Philadelphia native transferred from Penn State after two years playing for the Nittany Lions. He started his career at St. Bonaventure and had an extra year of COVID eligibility that he will not use.
In what was a resurgent year for T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones, Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year along with receiving first team All-Big 12 honors at the end of the season.
He was named Big 12 Player of the Week four times and Newcomer of the Week twice. He put up a career-high 35 points on Feb. 25 against West Virginia and totaled seven double-doubles this season for the Cyclones.
